Comments Needed on New Protections for Poultry, Livestock Producers

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowans are encouraged to add their two-cents to new regulations aimed at increasing protections for chicken and livestock producers when dealing with processors. They are the U-S-D-A’s “Farmer Fair Practice Rules,” and Anna Johnson with the Center for Rural Affairs predicts they’ll end some of the unfair or anti-competitive practices sometimes faced by contract poultry and livestock producers. The first rule, already in effect, is known as the “house fire” rule. Johnson explains it specifies that farmers don’t have to prove harm to any of their competitors in the industry when taking a processor to court for unfair practices. She says, “That’s like saying if your house burns down and you go to our insurance agency for damages, your insurance agency comes back and says, ‘You have to prove that when your house burned down, it hurt your entire neighborhood.’ So, this rule fixes that, and makes it so that farmers don’t have to prove that a processor’s actions against them hurt the whole industry.” The second rule essentially requires fair contracts between poultry dealers and producers; and the third specifies which actions by meat processors are considered legally unfair when dealing with livestock growers. The Trump administration will have the responsibility for finalizing the second and third rules, which Johnson believes will happen given the new president’s pledge to help small business. She says, “These rules are really important and obviously, these rules are going to help out small farms, businesses. So, we think it’s a ‘no-brainer’ to just finalize them and increase protections for our contact farmers.” According to the U-S-D-A, more than half of poultry growers in the country have just a couple of processors available, which can lead to unfair competition and payments. The rules will cost about 144-million dollars over 10 years, which the agency contends is minimal for the industry. The public comment period on all three rules is open until February 21st.