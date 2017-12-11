“Code Red” notification in southeast Mason City neighborhood, police were looking for shooting suspect

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A “Code Red” warning was issued to a neighborhood in southeast Mason City late yesterday afternoon after officers had located a vehicle possibly involved in a shooting incident on Saturday night.

The area surrounding the 600 block of South Carolina was placed in the Code Red warning at about 4:50 PM after officers believed a suspect from the shooting incident was located inside a residence. Because the investigation involved the use of firearms, officers took the appropriate precautions to notify neighbors of a potential public safety risk.

The occupants of a residence were evacuated, and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group was called to assist Mason City police in securing the residence. One additional person left the residence after communicating with police who were outside. The Code Red was cancelled just before 9 o’clock Sunday night after police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

One person was shot on Saturday night in a home in the 200 block of 12th Southeast. The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. Police declined to release any more information about the victim or the suspect.