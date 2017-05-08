Closing arguments this morning in Toney attempted murder case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Cerro Gordo County jury is scheduled to get the attempted murder case of Revell Toney later today. The 19-year-old Mason City man was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon after an early morning October 23rd incident where Toney is accused of shooting Stephen Williams three times while on the plaza just outside the north doors of Southbridge Mall. The last person called to testify in the case late Friday afternoon was a rebuttal witness for the prosecution, forensic psychologist Dr. Veronica Lestina. She interviewed Toney for five-and-a-half hours over a two-day period at the end of March. Lestina refutes the defense’s claims that Toney was severely impacted by a Xanax-laced drink that he consumed earlier in the evening.

County Attorney Carlyle Dalen’s final question to Lestina was whether she thought Toney was able to kill Williams that night.

At 9 o’clock this morning, closing statements are scheduled to begin, followed by the jury getting their final instructions before deliberating the case. The trial started last Tuesday in the main courtroom at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.