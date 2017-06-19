Clear Lake council to review bids for second phase of street resurfacing project

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council at their meeting tonight will review the bids for the second phase of the city’s 2018 street resurfacing project.

The $1-point-4 million project is being called one of the largest street projects in the city’s history, making improvements to more than four miles of city roads. The council is splitting the project into two phases, with the first phase being awarded to Heartland Asphalt for just under $173-thousand for work that includes some streets that need to be worked on before RAGBRAI comes to town in late July.

The city received two bids for the second phase of the project, with Tri State Paving of Estherville having the lower of the two bids at just over $1-million 77-thousand, which is 12-point-6 percent lower than the engineer’s estimated cost of the project of $1-point-2-3 million.

The council meets at 6:30 tonight at City Hall.