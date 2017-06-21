Clear Lake man accused of theft, forgery enters plea deal

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man arrested on 21 charges for allegedly stealing money using illegally obtained debit cards, bad checks and forged checks has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

29-year-old Elliott Kessler was accused of using stolen or illegally obtained debit cards to withdraw cash numerous times from automatic teller machines in Clear Lake in November and December. He’s also accused of presenting a forged check to a bank teller on December 16th, as well as allegedly forged two-party checks to a Clear Lake business on four occasions in late December and early January. Kessler is also accused of writing $581 worth of bad checks from his own account in late November to purchase lottery tickets at a Mason City store.

Kessler was originally charged with five counts of forgery, four counts of lottery forgery, five counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, one count of third-degree theft, one count of fourth-degree theft, and five counts of fifth-degree theft. During a plea change hearing held on Tuesday, he agreed to plead guilty to three counts of forgery, one count of third-degree theft and two counts of fourth-degree theft. A sentencing date has not been set.