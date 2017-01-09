Clear Lake’s Upmeyer starts second year as Speaker of the Iowa House

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake is starting her second year as the Speaker of the Iowa House. In her opening remarks this morning, she reminded the House members that they were sent to Des Moines in service to their communities to represent the hopes of the good people in their districts. She says she’s confident that there are common goals, but there will be differences. She says, “Yes, we will have our differences. Sometimes those differences will be profound, more often they will be minor and easily resolved. Through all of it, we must not lose sight of the fact that we are here in an effort to move our state forward. With that in mind, as your Speaker I pledge to you that I will keep this chamber moving forward.” Upmeyer says the legislature will tackle a variety of issues through a process that allows for input from voices both large and small. She says, “This is important because if there is one thing I am confident in; it is that we have not been sent here to mark the passing of time. No, Iowans have sent us here to offer solutions and deliver results.” Upmeyer says as the legislature looks to what their work will focus on this session, it’s worth noting the energy that has driven the recent elections. She says, “Too many feel unheard, unrepresented, or have lost faith in their government’s ability to address their priorities. They see things like: A tax code that grows more complex each year and whose benefits seem designed for a select few; bureaucracies and policies based more on tradition and protectionism rather than common sense; budgets and spending decisions that lack the discipline Iowa’s families and businesses must use. No wonder so many are disheartened.” Upmeyer was elected last year as the first female speaker of the Iowa House. Her late father Delwyn Stromer served in the Iowa House for 23 years and was the speaker for two years in the early 1980s.

Here’s the full text of Upmeyer’s opening day remarks:

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning!

It’s such an honor to be here with you today. I love being able to share such an amazing day with you, your families, and people all across our state. Of all the things that come with an opening day, my favorite remains the optimism that fills this room.

None of us do this job alone. Our families and friends help make this possible. I know not all of our family members or friends can be with us today, but please join me in thanking all of those that help support the work we do.

We are here to commence the Eighty-Seventh General Assembly of the Great State of Iowa. What an amazing and enduring institution whose history we are now a part of.

We are gathered here with new and impressive titles. In a majestic building filled with beautiful stone, art, and capped with a brilliant golden dome. Amidst this grandeur, there is a simple but stark contrast that we must keep in mind. Our work here is service, and it should always be grounded in humility.

We have been sent here in service to our communities to represent the hopes of the good people in our districts. They are the reason we have gathered here, and they are what make this building and this state, great.

It is because of this that I am confident we arrive here with common goals. Yes, we will have our differences. Sometimes those differences will be profound, more often they will be minor and easily resolved. Through all of it, we must not lose sight of the fact that we are here in an effort to move our state forward.

With that in mind, as your Speaker I pledge to you that I will keep this chamber moving forward. We will tackle a variety of issues through a process that allows for input from voices both large and small.

This is important because if there is one thing I am confident in; it is that we have not been sent here to mark the passing of time. No, Iowans have sent us here to offer solutions and deliver results.

If we are to accomplish great things during this General Assembly, it means that we must accept the challenge of doing difficult things and having the courage to stay the course because we are acting with Iowans’ best interests at heart.

We have to challenge our assumptions, we have to reject the assertion that the status quo is acceptable, and most importantly, in order to be successful we must work together.

No one legislator is granted the authority to enact change themselves. Instead, we must listen and build consensus. Only then can we find a path forward and hope to deliver on Iowans’ expectations.

As we look to what our work will focus on this session, it is worth noting the energy that has driven our recent elections. Too many feel unheard, unrepresented, or have lost faith in their government’s ability to address their priorities.

They see things like:

· A tax code that grows more complex each year and whose benefits seem designed for a select few.

· Bureaucracies and policies based more on tradition and protectionism rather than common sense.

· Budgets and spending decisions that lack the discipline Iowa’s families and businesses must use.

No wonder so many are disheartened. If we are here today to help address this unrest and this disconnect, then we need to embrace new ideas and be willing to take bold action.

It is the belief that we can do these difficult things that fills this room with optimism today. This is a unique opportunity and I believe with all my heart that this chamber and this building is filled with the right people for the right time.