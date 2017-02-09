Clear Lake’s tax rate to drop again

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake taxpayers will see the city’s portion of their tax bill drop for a second straight year. City Administrator Scott Flory says the proposed rate for Fiscal Year 2018, which begins on July 1st of this year, is $9.80 per $1000 assessed valuation. He says the city’s tax rate will have decreased by 75-cents per $1000 over the two-year span. He says for the current year, the rate was decreased by 50 cents from $10.54 to $10.04. Flory says the city’s level of debt continues to remain low. He says the general finance rule of thumb is to have the constitutional debt somewhere in the 65-to-70 percent range, and Clear Lake is at five percent. “I say this every year…I would suggest we have probably the lowest level of indebtedness among cities not only in Iowa or the Midwest but across the country. We are once again projected to have very strong cash reserves.” Flory says the city’s tax rate is one of the best in the state. He says they’re lowering the tax rate to what he thinks puts the city in the top three to four as far as the lowest in the state. “We’ll probably be right in there with Clive, Altoona and Urbandale for cities of 5000 population or higher. And again we have virtually no debt on the books whatsoever.” Flory says the taxable valuation for Fiscal Year 2018 continues a positive trend of growth in the community, with it being up six-and-a-half percent to nearly $586 million-300-thousand. The City Council this week reviewed the draft budget proposal from Flory. At their next meeting on February 20th, they’ll adopt a preliminary budget and set a public hearing date for their March 6th meeting, where they would adopt the final budget proposal.