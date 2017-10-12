Clear Lake woman charged with false report of being attacked in Worth County

Bob Fisher

NORTHWOOD — A woman who had claimed late last month that she had been attacked along a Worth County road and then later recanted the story is now facing criminal charges.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says 36-year-old Ty O’Hara Wooten of Clear Lake is accused of making a false report to law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Department says Wooten reported being assaulted on September 28th, claiming that she had stopped to help a man whose car had apparently broken down along Wheelerwood Road, with the man trying to rape her. Wooten is accused of telling three law enforcement agents that the man had a knife and burned her.

An alert was issued by law enforcement throughout north-central Iowa for people to be on the lookout for the alleged attacker. Wooten is accused of taking back the entire story during a follow-up interview with an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent the next day.

Making a false report is a serious misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison.