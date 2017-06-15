Clear Lake veterans memorial to be constructed at VFW post

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The members of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 are moving ahead with a plan to construct a veterans memorial. It’s an issue that has been a topic of debate in the community for over three years.

Veterans unsuccessfully asked city officials in June 2014 to approve the idea of a memorial at the Sea Wall. An eight-member task force appointed by the City Council was formed, but in April 2015 reported back that they could not agree where to place it. In November 2015 the City Council approved having RDG Planning and Design of Des Moines provide design services for a proposed memorial at the former downtown water tower site, with RDG’s concepts of a memorial potentially costing up to $400-thousand to construct.

Now the focus is at the VFW Post building at the corner of Main Avenue and South 3rd Street across from City Park. Post Commander Mike Nelson says the members agree on using two brick walls on the outside of the building, with limestone tablets displaying the names of local veterans. Nelson says the design for the rest of the memorial hasn’t been decided and they are taking ideas from people.

He says they agree that the names on the tablets will go on the walls, but the rest is extremely fluid. “We’re going to re-work the courtyard, probably re-work the flag poles, and at some point I’m hoping that we will get the full-sized statues of the sailors, the Marines, so on and so forth. Beyond that…we had our meeting (Tuesday) night, and I’m just going to solicit for ideas. It’s an open game at this point.”

Nelson says VFW members are glad there seems to be a resolution on the memorial issue. He says, “It was kind of borne out of the idea that some of the veterans that have since passed were looking forward to having a memorial before they passed. That’s kind of my impetus. Obviously veterans are going to die, but I want to at least get something here in their lifetime.”

A fundraising campaign for the memorial is scheduled to start next month.