Clear Lake restaurant property in process of being sold to Casey’s

November 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — An Iowa-based convenience store chain is in the process of purchasing an iconic restaurant property in Clear Lake.

Ankeny-based Casey’s General Stores is purchasing The Barrel Drive-In property along US Highway 18, which currently sits next to one of Casey’s Clear Lake locations. T

he Iowa Realty website lists the drive-in sale as pending, with a Casey’s vice president confirming that the company is in the process of the property’s purchase.

The restaurant had been open since 1958, but it failed to open this spring. Owner/operator Seth Thackery had spent the last three years trying to save the restaurant, including being awarded $75-thousand in 2014 as part of a “business makeover”

