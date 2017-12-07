Clear Lake renews police services agreement with Ventura

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week approved an extension of the agreement with the city of Ventura to provide police services.

Clear Lake has been providing the service to their neighboring community since 2006, with the current agreement between the two cities set to expire on June 30th of next year. City Administrator Scott Flory says it’s been a good agreement from the start.

He says, “I think it’s been a good win-win relationship between Clear Lake and Ventura. A good consolidation of police services between the communities that allows in their case 24/7/365 coverage that they would normally otherwise not be able to get, and it provides a good opportunity for us as well. It’s been a productive relationship.”

While most of the agreement has been the same over the last dozen years, Flory says there were some slight adjustments made. He says the extension provides for an annual two-and-a-half percent increase in personnel costs. The vehicle replacement fund will increase to $16-thousand annually to offset the cost of purchasing and equipping a patrol vehicle. Fuel and maintenance costs are set at $3000 annually.

The Ventura City Council approved the agreement extension at their November 27th meeting.