Clear Lake RAGBRAI organizers looking for volunteers, host families

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Preparations continue for Clear Lake hosting the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on July 25th. Clear Lake RAGBRAI Committee chair Diane Thompson says Clear Lake recently hosted a meeting of all the communities who are overnight hosts for this year’s ride. She feels compared to other towns, Clear Lake is in a comfortable position in being ready for the event.

She says they go in segments, spending a third of the time figuring out what you are going to do and a third of the time really getting the groundwork on what the committee wants to do. “Now, we’ve had a lot of deadlines. We’ve had signage deadlines. We’ve had map deadlines coming up. Volunteer lists are complete. Corners and intersections, we know where the barricades are going to go. Now it’s a matter of fine tuning.”

Thompson says there’s still a need for volunteers for the event. She says, “We’re hoping to have about a thousand volunteers. It’s starting, but we don’t put pressure on until now. Once school is out, once the sun starts shining and it gets a little warmer, we’ll start selling t-shirts and we’ll start getting volunteers. It just doesn’t happen much before that.”

Thompson says there’s also a call for host families for RAGBRAI riders. She says a lot of the riders who stayed with Clear Lake families in 2010 have called the people they stayed with to see if they could stay with them again in 2017. “Which is great, except that it gives us fewer people when new riders want to have homes. So we’re short of that and we’ll try to boost that up and get more people to host people.”

Thompson says the committee will be holding a final community meeting to answer any questions about RAGBRAI on Tuesday June 27th at 6:30 in the Lakeview Room at City Park. For more information or to volunteer, you can head to the website www.clearlakeragbrai.com .