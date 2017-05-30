Clear Lake proposes stricter fireworks ordinance

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will start considering an ordinance restricting the use of fireworks when compared to a newly-passed state law. The state law signed by former Governor Terry Branstad earlier this month legalizes the sale of consumer-grade fireworks between June 1st and July 8th and from December 10th through January 3rd from licensed shops. Local governments have the authority to opt out of the legislation. Clear Lake city leaders say they recognize the strong tradition of celebrating the 4th of July in the community, but there’s also a balancing act with public safety that must be considered. The draft ordinance proposal would allow the use of Class 1 consumer fireworks on July 3rd, 4th and 5th between the hours of 9:00 AM and 10:00 PM, with that being extended to 11:00 PM on the 4th only. The Clear Lake City Council meets tonight at 6:30 at City Hall. You can view the draft ordinance below