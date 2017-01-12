Clear Lake policeman accused of domestic assault pleads not guilty, self-defense

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake police officer accused of domestic assault has pleaded not guilty. 36-year-old Ryan Eskildsen was arrested on December 1st after being accused of attacking and injuring a woman on November 29th. Eskildsen has been an employee of the Clear Lake Police Department since 2002 and was placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested. Online court records show his attorney filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge of first offense domestic abuse assault causing injury in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Wednesday, with an additional filing claiming Eskildsen used self-defense in the incident. Records do not indicate a trial start date. Domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury is a serious misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment not to exceed a year and up to an $1875 fine.