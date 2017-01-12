  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Clear Lake policeman accused of domestic assault pleads not guilty, self-defense

January 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake police officer accused of domestic assault has pleaded not guilty. 36-year-old Ryan Eskildsen was arrested on December 1st after being accused of attacking and injuring a woman on November 29th. Eskildsen has been an employee of the Clear Lake Police Department since 2002 and was placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested. Online court records show his attorney filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge of first offense domestic abuse assault causing injury in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Wednesday, with an additional filing claiming Eskildsen used self-defense in the incident. Records do not indicate a trial start date. Domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury is a serious misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment not to exceed a year and up to an $1875 fine.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company