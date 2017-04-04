  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Clear Lake police ask for help in finding missing girl

April 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

***UPDATE at 9:00 AM — The Clear Lake Police Department says the juvenile has been found, no other details are being released at this time***

 

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake girl that had been reported missing has been found. 16-year-old Mikaylah Logston was reported missing on Monday after being last seen on Sunday. Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth says that the girl was found safe in Mason City this morning and that nobody faces charges as the result of the incident. Officers had received numerous calls and tips with a message on the Clear Lake Police Department’s Facebook page about the search for Logston being shared more than 27-hundred times as of this morning.

 

(Original story)

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from home. 16-year-old Mikaylah Logston was last seen on Sunday.  Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth says Logston was reportedly going to do laundry, and may have a backpack and laundry basket with extra clothes she could have taken with her. Logston is being considered as a runaway and no foul play is suspected. Logston is 5-foot-6, weighs 125 pounds and has blond hair. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Logston you are asked to contact Clear Lake police at 357-2186.

