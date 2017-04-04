Clear Lake passes first reading of vacation rental ordinance

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved the first reading of an ordinance dealing with vacation and short-term rentals of residential dwellings. The council at their last meeting reviewed a proposed ordinance to regulate vacation rental properties in residentially-zoned areas, and to establish regulations for rentals in order to protect and preserve the public health, safety and welfare. City Administrator Scott Flory says there are four main issues the ordinance deals with. He says, “These are the things that we’ve heard over and over again — the overcrowding, excessive on-street parking, noise from late-night celebrations, and garbage. I think those are really the biggest issue that this ordinance deals with.” Flory calls the drafting of the ordinance a “citizen-initiated matter”. He says this is one of the biggest things he’s received unsolicited input on in his 16 years as city administrator. “These again are commercial enterprises that have been interjected into a residential neighborhood. While some have called for an outright prohibitions on them, others say they can co-exist, but there needs to be the legal framework, the parameters identified, so everybody knows what the expectations are.” Flory says the ordinance will help support people who are hesitant to raise complaints about a vacation rental property that needed to be addressed. He says people have told him they’ve been reluctant to call the police. “One of the Chamber of Commerce board members commented that they were glad to see it happening…they didn’t want to criminalize the activity, but they were tired of picking up the trash, they got tired of the property maintenance issues because the owner was not responsive. But they were hesitant to engage the police department with that kind of activity.” The proposed ordinance would require property owners to obtain a yearly permit. Two more readings of the ordinance must be approved before it becomes law.