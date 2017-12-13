Clear Lake man who hit cyclist last year faces new charges

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Clear Lake man who pleaded guilty to hitting a bicyclist with his car while high on drugs last year is facing new charges in Iowa and Minnesota.

37-year-old Nicholas Horst pleaded guilty back in March after hitting Gary Beach with his car while Beach was riding his bicycle on Main Avenue in September 2016. Beach was dragged more than 150 feet according to police. Horst was sentenced up to five years in prison but has filed an appeal in the case.

Blue Earth County Minnesota authorities have charged Horst with prostitution after law enforcement in September conducted a prostitution sting in Madison Lake near Mankato. Court documents show investigators attempted to detect and arrest persons willing to perform sex acts with a 17-year-old female in exchange for money or goods after an ad was placed on a website.

On September 30th, Horst is accused of calling a phone number attached to the ad, and agreeing to provide crystal methamphetamine in exchange for sexual activities. A pre-trial hearing in Blue Earth County is scheduled for January 18th.

Horst is also facing drug charges after a traffic stop on December 7th in the 300 block of 9th Northeast in Mason City. A criminal complaint says Horst was arrested for driving while revoked and possessing two baggies containing meth residue.