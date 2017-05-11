Clear Lake man pleads guilty to making false statements to get ag loans

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has pleaded guilty to making false statements to a farm credit agency. 52-year-old Michael Royster entered a guilty plea earlier this week in US District Court in Cedar Rapids to making false statements to a production credit association. As part of a plea agreement, Royster admitted that in an effort to obtain more than $3 million in credit in 2015, he provided Farm Credit Services of America falsified contracts and documents purporting to show that local cooperatives and other purchasers were storing a greater quantity of corn and soybeans than what he and his son and their entities actually had in storage. He also admitted that he had provided fake documents to Farm Credit Services in 2012 and 2013 and to Heartland Bank in 2011. The amount of unpaid principal on the loans Farm Credit Services extended to Royster and his son exceeds $1 million. Royster when sentenced at a later date faces a possible 30 years prison sentence, as well as a fine equal to or greater than twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, or $1 million.