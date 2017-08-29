Clear Lake man jailed after high speed pursuit

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Clear Lake man is in jail after a high speed pursuit in Mason City early this morning.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of 19th and South Eisenhower shortly after 12:35 AM. The vehicle did not stop, with a chase going north on Eisenhower, east on 4th Southwest, back west on the frontage road, and then back south on Eisenhower. The vehicle then continued east on 19th Southwest, with the speed of the pursuit estimated at 120 miles per hour.

A Mason City police officer successfully used a tire deflation device, with the pursuit ending at the intersection of 19th and South Federal after the vehicle lost control after striking the median. The driver was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

37-year-old Lance Gruelke was charged with felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as three traffic violations. Gruelke sustained a minor injury.

Gruelke is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $6000 bond.