Clear Lake man in jail on assault charge

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man is in jail after being accused of an assault and resisting arrest Sunday night. Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth says his department was called at about 7:20 PM to the 600 block of 12th Avenue North on a report of domestic assault, and on arrival they located the victim and conducted an investigation. 28-year-old Rusty Thorngren is accused of assaulting the victim after an argument. He’s also accused of being armed with an edged weapon after the initial assault and damaging the victim’s vehicle. After being arrested, Thorngren allegedly became resistive and damaged two Clear Lake squad cars, with one car’s window being shattered out. Thorngren was charged with domestic abuse assault, going armed with intent and two counts of criminal mischief. Thorngren is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.