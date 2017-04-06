Clear Lake man gets two week jail sentence for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been sentenced to two weeks in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. 41-year-old Robert Buckner was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse after the victim’s father reported that she had been assaulted by Buckner, who was the father of a friend, in the early morning hours of December 12th while she was spending the night at the friend’s residence. As part of a plea agreement, Buckner pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse. Buckner was sentenced this week to 365 days in jail, with all but 14 days suspended, and will be on probation for two years after his jail sentence. After the completion of his sentence, he’ll be under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections for 10 years.