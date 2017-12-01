Clear Lake man faces probation being revoked after burglary, assault charges

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Probation revocation hearings have been scheduled for a Clear Lake man after being arrested for burglary, assault, and for violating a no-contact order twice in one week.

36-year-old Joshua Diekhuis was accused of assaulting a woman at a residence in the 9700 block of Wheelerwood Drive on the afternoon of November 21st. Three days later, Diekhuis was accused of entering the same residence through the basement door by pulling a vehicle away from the door to gain access to the house without permission.

Diekhuis was recently placed on probation for an incident at the same residence on August 4th, where he assaulted a woman. When deputies arrived at that incident, he was found operating a farm tractor on his driveway, with Diekhuis later admitting that he had drank a half of a fifth of whiskey. His blood alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit.

A probation revocation hearing is scheduled to take place on December 26th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.