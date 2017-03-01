  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Clear Lake man faces 21 charges for stealing money, forging checks

March 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been arrested and faces 21 charges after allegedly stealing money using illegally obtained debit cards, bad checks and forged checks. 29-year-old Elliott Kessler is accused of using stolen or illegally obtained debit cards to withdraw cash numerous times from automatic teller machines in Clear Lake in November and December. He’s also accused of presenting a forged check to a bank teller on December 16th, as well as allegedly forged two-party checks to a Clear Lake business on four occasions in late December and early January. Kessler is also accused of writing $581 worth of bad checks from his own account in late November to purchase lottery tickets at a Mason City store. Kessler was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of forgery, four counts of lottery forgery, five counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, one count of third-degree theft, one count of fourth-degree theft, and five counts of fifth-degree theft.  He was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $32-thousand bond. Kessler is scheduled to make an appearance in court next Friday.

