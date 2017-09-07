  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Clear Lake man dead after motorcycle accident

September 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man is dead after a motorcycle accident north of Clear Lake.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded last night to a report of suspicious vehicles in the area of 270th Street and Eagle Avenue. On arrival, they found that the vehicles were friends of a missing person who had not been seen since Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Deputies assisted in the search and located a single vehicle motorcycle accident shortly after 9:30 PM. The driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Nathan Higgins, was found dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company