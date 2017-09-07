Clear Lake man dead after motorcycle accident

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man is dead after a motorcycle accident north of Clear Lake.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded last night to a report of suspicious vehicles in the area of 270th Street and Eagle Avenue. On arrival, they found that the vehicles were friends of a missing person who had not been seen since Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Deputies assisted in the search and located a single vehicle motorcycle accident shortly after 9:30 PM. The driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Nathan Higgins, was found dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.