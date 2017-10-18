Clear Lake man dead after motorcycle accident near Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Clear Lake man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident just north of Mason City on Tuesday afternoon.

Hospital officials confirm that 49-year-old died on Tuesday after being taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for treatment.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says Dewitt was riding his motorcycle northbound on US Highway 65 at about 1:40 PM when he left the road, traveled into the median, and ended up in the Winnebago River just north of County Road B-20.

Two other friends who were on separate motorcycles were not involved in the accident, and Dewitt was the lone person on his motorcycle.

The accident remains under investigation.