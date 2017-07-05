  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Clear Lake man charged with strangulation

July 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been charged with strangulation and fighting with police officers.

A criminal complaint says 54-year-old Daniel Kruger was taken into custody on Tuesday after authorities say he struck a woman in the face and caused injuries to her mouth and teeth. Kruger is accused of strangling the victim and hitting her against a wall, leaving marks on the victim’s neck.

Kruger was charged with domestic assault by strangulation, a Class D felony, as well as interference with official acts after authorities say he resisted arrest and fought with uniformed officers.

Online jail records show Kruger is being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail until he’s seen by a magistrate.

