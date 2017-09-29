  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Clear Lake man arrested on domestic assault charges

September 29, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been arrested on assault charges.

35-year-old Nicholas Freitag is accused of assaulting a woman on September 12th in the 1700 block of South Shore Drive, striking the woman multiple times in the head and rendering her unconscious. Freitag is then accused of attempting to strangle the victim by pinning her on a bed, placing his hands around her throat and restricting her airway. Freitag is accused of allegedly interfering with an emergency call during the assault.

Freitag was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with domestic assault by strangulation as well as obstruction of emergency communications. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

