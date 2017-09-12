Clear Lake man accused of defrauding state

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man is accused of defrauding the state out of unemployment benefits.

56-year-old Jeffrey Stone was arrested Monday on a warrant for first-degree fraudulent practices. A criminal complaint states that Stone fraudulently received 24 weeks of state unemployment benefits from August 2016 to February of this year totaling over $10-thousand-700.

Stone was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand bond. First-degree fraudulent practice is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.