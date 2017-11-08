Clear Lake incumbents defeated, Cerro Gordo County election wrap

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Two incumbents fell in their bid for re-election to the Clear Lake City Council.

In the at-large race, Dana Brant beat the incumbent Gary Hugi 568-343. For Brant it marks a return to the council. He served as the First Ward councilman from 2012 to 2016 but was forced to seek another term in the Third Ward after redistricting, losing to fellow councilman Jim Boehnke in the November 2015 election.

In the Second Ward, Bennett Smith beat incumbent Tony Nelson as well as challenger Ben Smith. Bennett Smith had 184 votes, Nelson 147, and Ben Smith 51. Nelson Crabb ran unopposed for a third term as Clear Lake’s mayor.

=== Also in Cerro Gordo County, Pete Cash and Brian Vaage won seats on the Ventura city council. Cash had 86 votes, Brian Vaage had 66, while Crystal Meints had 59.

=== Write-ins could factor into the race for three seats on the Rockwell city council. Randy Meyer, Betty Gauley and Kevin Zietler were the top three receiving votes, but there were also 172 write-ins. Michael Flatness won the Rockwell mayor’s race, beating James Bills 165-143.

=== Every vote counted in a few area elections last night. Cecil Kuhlers beat Jon Vrieze for the mayor’s seat in Plymouth by one vote, 53-52. Meanwhile write-ins could factor into the race for three council seats. Gary Clark had the most votes of the three on the ballot with 90, with Craig Howard having 48 and Devan Palmer 43, but there were 89 write-in votes.