Clear Lake Historical Society looking to buy house, establish historical museum

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Historical Society is asking the City of Clear Lake to help secure a property to establish a historical museum. The society is seeking financial support to purchase, bring up to code and maintain the S. J. Clausen property at 201 North 5th Street, which also includes an 1872 schoolhouse adjacent to the main house. The proposed museum would illustrate the role of Clausen as a late 19th century pioneer and his part in the development in the community, as well as illustrate what middle class life was like in Clear Lake in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Beth Ann Schumacher of the Historical Society says the schoolhouse has a significant place in Clear Lake history. She says it was the second schoolhouse in Clear Lake. “When Mr. Clausen bought that piece of property, that schoolhouse was not where it is right now. It was located on the corner and it was “L” shaped. Mr. Clausen moved it, cut off the “L” part, so he could turn that into his carriage house and then built his large house. But that is one of the last few remaining two-story schoolhouses in the state of Iowa. We’d like to see it saved.” Schumacher says the Clausen property as a historical museum would add to connecting a number of important pieces of the community together that would be attractive to those taking tours of the community. She says that would include the Surf District, the Fire Museum, Arts Center, Public Library, historic homes along North 3rd Street, Central Gardens, City Park, as well as connecting to the downtown business district. “There’s so much we could do and we thought we could be part of that synergy.” Schumacher says it would be an investment not only for Clear Lake but for the entire area. She says, “This could be an investment in the future growth of our community. There are cultural opportunities and educational opportunities for schools not just from Clear Lake but the whole region. Clear Lake is rich with history, our lake, there is so much here that happens in our town.” The property is listed at $250-thousand, but Schumacher says improvements such as a new roof, heating and air, and other improvements to make the home and the schoolhouse ADA-compliant are needed. The Clear Lake City Council heard a presentation from Schumacher on the proposal this week and will discuss it at a later date.