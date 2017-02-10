Clear Lake fast food manager charged with theft

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The manager of a fast food restaurant in Clear Lake has been charged with theft. Authorities have charged 49-year-old Paul Jenkins of Clear Lake with second-degree theft. He’s accused of stealing at least $1000 from the Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell restaurant at 10 Plaza Drive. A criminal complaint says the thefts happened between the time Jenkins was hired this past August until January 25th. Jenkins was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand bond. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on February 24th.