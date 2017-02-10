  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Clear Lake fast food manager charged with theft

February 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The manager of a fast food restaurant in Clear Lake has been charged with theft. Authorities have charged 49-year-old Paul Jenkins of Clear Lake with second-degree theft. He’s accused of stealing at least $1000 from the Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell restaurant at 10 Plaza Drive. A criminal complaint says the thefts happened between the time Jenkins was hired this past August until January 25th. Jenkins was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand bond. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on February 24th.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company