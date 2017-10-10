Clear Lake dealing with rash of vandalism incidents

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Police Department has been dealing with 10 reports of vandalism from over the weekend.

Police Chief Pete Roth says in a news release that the incidents took place between Friday and Monday, with nine of the 10 being graffiti that appear to have been done by the same person. He says they have similar elements such as language, style, drawings and message.

The damage was done using a permanent-type marker or spray paint, with three of the incidents taking place on exterior doors and walls of businesses, inside three public restrooms maintained by the City of Clear Lake, the common area in an apartment building, and on the exterior of one vehicle. No threats were made.

The other vandalism report was physical damage to an exterior door that does not appear to be related to the others.

If anybody has information regarding these incidents, or if you need to report newly discovered damage, contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 357-2186.