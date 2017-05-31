Clear Lake council votes to ban consumer fireworks use

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night voted to impose a total ban on discharging fireworks within the city limits, as well as to only allow the sales of fireworks in areas zoned heavy industrial. A new state law signed by former Governor Terry Branstad allows the sale of consumer-grade fireworks in the state between June 1st and July 8th and from December 10th through January 3rd from licensed shops. Under the new law, local governments were given discretion to limit the use of fireworks in their communities and counties. The Clear Lake council originally considered allowing fireworks during a period of July 3rd, 4th, and 5th, as well as on December 31st, but voted instead for the ban. City Administrator Scott Flory says a number of cities around the state have opted for the ban.

The council unanimously approved the changes, with councilman Mark Ebeling absent from the meeting.