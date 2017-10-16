Clear Lake council to vote on final reading of smoking ban in parks ordinance

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council is scheduled tonight to hold the final reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking, all tobacco and nicotine products, as well as e-cigarettes and vaping devices from the city’s parks.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board had made the recommendation to the council for the ban in an effort to protect visitors, especially children, from unhealthy behavior and exposure to second-hand smoke.

The council has passed the first two readings of the ordinance at their last two meetings, both times on 4-to-1 votes. Councilman Gary Hugi has been the lone no vote both times, saying he does not see the benefit of banning smokeless tobacco, such as chew, from the parks. He says he does not see where there are any second-hand health hazards with it.

The council meets at 6:30 tonight at City Hall in Clear Lake.