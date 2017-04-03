Clear Lake council to hold first reading of vacation rental ordinance

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider passing the first reading of an ordinance dealing with vacation and short-term rentals of residential dwellings. The council at their last meeting reviewed a proposed ordinance to regulate vacation rental properties in residentially-zoned areas, and to establish regulations for rentals in order to protect and preserve the public health, safety and welfare. The proposed ordinance would require a vacation rental permit to be obtained for such purposes. It would also deal with issues such as the maximum occupancy for a vacation rental, parking, premises and garbage management, and how disputes would be resolved. The council meets tonight at 6:30 at City Hall.