Clear Lake council to discuss sidewalk extension on north shore

August 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council is being asked tonight to set a public hearing to discuss a sidewalk extension project along the north shore of the lake.

The project entails the construction of about 2100 linear feet of four-foot wide sidewalk along the lakeside of North Shore Drive between Fairway Drive and the bridge at the Harbourage. Construction would start during the final week of September and end by November 3rd. The engineer’s estimated cost of the project is $115-thousand-170.

The council is being asked to set the bid letting for the project on August 31st, with the public hearing on the plans & specifications for the project being at the council’s September 5th meeting.

The Clear Lake City Council meets tonight at 6:30 at City Hall.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

