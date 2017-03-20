Clear Lake council to discuss short-term vacation rentals

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight is being asked to refer a possible ordinance to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission dealing with the short-term rental of residential dwellings. The council back in September approved allowing city staff to create a work group to address the issue. City Administrator Scott Flory at the time said vacation rentals were going to become a bigger business in Clear Lake’s future, especially with the growth of vacation rental websites like “Airbnb.com”. He said the city was lacking a system that holds property owners and home-owners more accountable for their guests. The proposed ordinance would deal with issues such as the maximum occupancy for a vacation rental, parking, premises and garbage management, and how disputes will be resolved. The City Council meets at 6:30 tonight at City Hall.



You can see a copy of the proposed ordinance by clicking on this link and scrolling down to page 15 of the council packet.