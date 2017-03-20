  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Clear Lake council to discuss short-term vacation rentals

March 20, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight is being asked to refer a possible ordinance to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission dealing with the short-term rental of residential dwellings. The council back in September approved allowing city staff to create a work group to address the issue. City Administrator Scott Flory at the time said vacation rentals were going to become a bigger business in Clear Lake’s future, especially with the growth of vacation rental websites like “Airbnb.com”. He said the city was lacking a system that holds property owners and home-owners more accountable for their guests. The proposed ordinance would deal with issues such as the maximum occupancy for a vacation rental, parking, premises and garbage management, and how disputes will be resolved. The City Council meets at 6:30 tonight at City Hall.

 
You can see a copy of the proposed ordinance by clicking on this link and scrolling down to page 15 of the council packet.

Posted in: Local News

  • River City Renaissance Hotel Proposals

    • Click to see information about the downtown hotel proposals

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company