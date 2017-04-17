  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Clear Lake council to discuss second reading of vacation rental ordinance

April 17, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will hold the second reading of an ordinance dealing with vacation and short-term rentals of residential dwellings. The council two weeks ago passed the first reading of the proposed ordinance to regulate vacation rental properties in residentially-zoned areas, and to establish regulations for rentals in order to protect and preserve the public health, safety and welfare.

The proposed ordinance would require a vacation rental permit to be obtained for such purposes. It would also deal with issues such as the maximum occupancy for a vacation rental, parking, premises and garbage management, and how disputes would be resolved. The council meets tonight at 6:30 at City Hall.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company