Clear Lake council to discuss allowing UTVs on city streets

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider the first reading of an ordinance that would expand the ability of utility task vehicles, or UTVs, to drive those on city streets.

This past summer, the council expanded the ability of golf cart operators to drive on city streets beyond just to and from the local golf courses. A number of additional permits were issued by the police department, with the department reporting that there have been no issues related to traffic safety as a result of that effort.

Mayor Nelson Crabb says with all the positives of the golf cart expansion, city staff feels it’s good to take this next step with UTVs.

The council meets tonight at 6:30 at City Hall. Also at tonight’s meeting, councilmen Tony Nelson and Gary Hugi will be recognized for their service on the council as this is their last regularly-scheduled meeting.