Clear Lake council to consider second reading of ordinance banning tobacco from parks

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council is scheduled tonight to hold the second of three readings of an ordinance that would ban smoking, all tobacco and nicotine products, as well as e-cigarettes and vaping devices from the city’s parks.

The council two weeks ago passed the first reading of the ordinance on a 4-1 vote. The city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board had made the recommendation to the council for the ban in an effort to protect visitors, especially children, from unhealthy behavior and exposure to second-hand smoke.

Councilman Gary Hugi was the lone no vote two weeks ago, saying that he does not see the benefit of banning smokeless tobacco, such as chew, from the parks, saying that he doesn’t see where there are any second-hand health hazards with it.

The Clear Lake City Council meets at 6:30 this evening at City Hall.