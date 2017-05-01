  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Clear Lake council to consider final reading of vacation rental ordinance

May 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will hold the third and final reading of an ordinance dealing with vacation and short-term rentals of residential dwellings. The council in their last two meetings have passed the first and second readings of the proposed ordinance that would regulate vacation rental properties in residentially-zoned areas, and establish regulations for rentals in order to protect and preserve the public health, safety and welfare. The proposed ordinance would require a vacation rental permit to be obtained for such purposes. It would also deal with issues such as the maximum occupancy for a vacation rental, parking, premises and garbage management, and how disputes would be resolved. The council meets tonight at 6:30 at City Hall.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company