Clear Lake council to consider final reading of vacation rental ordinance

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will hold the third and final reading of an ordinance dealing with vacation and short-term rentals of residential dwellings. The council in their last two meetings have passed the first and second readings of the proposed ordinance that would regulate vacation rental properties in residentially-zoned areas, and establish regulations for rentals in order to protect and preserve the public health, safety and welfare. The proposed ordinance would require a vacation rental permit to be obtained for such purposes. It would also deal with issues such as the maximum occupancy for a vacation rental, parking, premises and garbage management, and how disputes would be resolved. The council meets tonight at 6:30 at City Hall.