Clear Lake council to adopt FY 2018 budget tonight

March 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight is scheduled to adopt the Fiscal Year 2018 budget. The proposed rate for next year’s budget is $9.80 per $1000 assessed valuation. It marks a dip of the city’s tax rate by almost 75 cents per $1000 over a two-year span. The rate for the current year decreased by 50 cents from $10.54 to $10.04. The proposed 2018 budget reflects total expenditures among various programs of slightly over $14 million, $8 million of which is directed toward operations and maintenance, $5.4 million is directed toward capital, and $635-thousand to debt service. Prior to adopting the budget, the council will hold a public hearing. The deadline for the city to have the budget submitted to the county auditor’s office is March 15th. The council meets at 6:30 tonight at City Hall.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

