Clear Lake council starts process of reviewing vacation rental ordinance

March 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night approved referring a possible ordinance to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission dealing with the short-term rental of residential dwellings. The council back in September approved allowing city staff to create a work group to address the issue. City Administrator Scott Flory says vacation rentals are going to become a bigger business in Clear Lake’s future, especially with the growth of vacation rental websites like “Airbnb.com”. He said the city was lacking a system that holds property owners and home-owners more accountable for their guests. Flory says most property owners won’t have an issue with this ordinance.

 

Flory says the regulation of short-term vacation rentals is not just a way for the city to make more money.

 

Flory says they want public input on the proposed ordinance before the council would vote on it.

 

 

The proposed ordinance would deal with issues such as the maximum occupancy for a vacation rental, parking, premises and garbage management, and how disputes will be resolved. You can see a copy of the proposed ordinance by clicking on this link and scrolling down to page 15 of the council packet.

