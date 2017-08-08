Clear Lake council sets public hearing for sidewalk project

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council has set the public hearing date to discuss a sidewalk extension project along the north shore of the lake.

City Administrator Scott Flory says the construction involves an area along North Shore Drive. He says it would be about 2100 linear feet of four-foot wide sidewalk along the lakeside of North Shore Drive between Fairway Drive and the bridge at the Harbourage. Construction would take place between the final week of September and November 3rd.

Flory says the sidewalk addition has been in the works for a while. “This was one of the projects that was identified, we spent quite a bit of time and resources developing a comprehensive sidewalk master plan for the community. This isn’t any new project so to speak, it’s one that the council identified a year or so ago when we did the sidewalk improvement project. It’s been on the drawing board for a while, along with some other improvements that we’re going to steadily knock out of that plan.”

The engineer’s estimated cost of the project is $115-thousand-170. The council set the bid letting for the project on August 31st, with the public hearing on the plans & specifications for the project being at the council’s September 5th meeting.