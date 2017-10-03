Clear Lake council passes second reading of ordinance banning smoking, tobacco from parks

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night on a 4-to-1 vote approved the second of three readings of an ordinance that would ban smoking, all tobacco and nicotine products, as well as e-cigarettes and vaping devices from the city’s parks.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board had made the recommendation to the council for the ban in an effort to protect visitors, especially children, from unhealthy behavior and exposure to second-hand smoke.

None of the councilmen at last night’s meeting made any comment about the ordinance. Councilman Gary Hugi has been the lone no vote to the new ordinance during its first two readings. During the first reading two weeks ago, Hugi said he does not see the benefit of banning smokeless tobacco, such as chew, from the parks. He says he does not see where there are any second-hand health hazards with it.

The council could take up the final reading of the ordinance at their October 16th meeting.