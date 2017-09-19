Clear Lake council passes first reading of ordinance banning smoking, tobacco products from parks

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council last night on a 4-to-1 vote approved the first of three readings of an ordinance that would ban smoking, all tobacco and nicotine products, as well as e-cigarettes and vaping devices from the city’s parks.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recently made the recommendation for the ban to the council in an effort to protect visitors, especially children, from unhealthy behavior and exposure to second-hand smoke.

The only councilman objecting to the ordinance as written was Gary Hugi, who says he doesn’t see the benefit of banning smokeless tobacco, such as chew, from the parks. “I think we’re carrying this ordinance just a little too far. I’m all for smoke-free. I’m definitely for that in concentrated areas of people. We’re talking about chewing tobacco, and snuff. I don’t see where there’s any second-hand health hazards there. Most people who use this product use a cup or whatever. I think we’re carrying it too far with this ordinance.”

Councilman Mike Callanan at a meeting earlier this month called for smokeless tobacco to be included in the ban and asked that it stayed in the ordinance. “The concept of chewing tobacco, obviously unless you spit it on someone, it doesn’t immediately effect them. Anytime I’ve been around tobacco chewers, they do need to eventually spit that out. Some of that ends up on the ground, got a couple of kids running around barefooted…nasty. I’ll stick with what I said and ask to keep it in there.”

The ban would not include the use of FDA approved products for the purposes of tobacco cessation, such as a nicotine patch, gum, or lozenge. People could face a $50 fine for not obeying the ordinance. No one from the public spoke about the ordinance during a public hearing last night. The second reading of the ordinance will likely happen at the council’s October 2nd meeting.