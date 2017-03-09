Clear Lake council passes budget

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week approved the city’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget, which includes a drop in the overall tax rate for the second straight year. The rate will drop to $9.80 per $1000 taxable valuation, which is 24 cents less than Fiscal Year 2017 and down 54 cents when compared to Fiscal Year 2016. City Administrator Scott Flory says the city’s constitutional debt limit for Fiscal Year 2018 is $46.8 million, with the city currently only using $2.3 million, or five-percent, of its debt borrowing capacity. He says that’s not only one of the lowest levels of debt for a city Clear Lake’s size in Iowa or the Midwest, but probably throughout the country. “Generally cities target in that 60-to-70-percent debt ratio — we’re at five percent, so a very very low level of indebtedness.” The Fiscal Year 2018 budget will spend slightly over $14 million on various programs. $8 million will be directed towards operations and maintenance, $5.4 million is directed towards capital, and $635-thousand is directed towards debt service. Nobody spoke about the budget during a public hearing held before the council voted 4-0 to approve the budget. Councilman Mike Callanan was absent from Monday night’s meeting.