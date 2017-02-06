Clear Lake council meets tonight

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council has a number of items on their agenda for tonight’s meeting:

=== The council will be asked to approve the contract and bonds for the Main Avenue Brick Paver Sidewalk replacement project. Larson Contracting of Lake Mills submitted the least costly bid proposal for the project at just under $619-thousand-300, about $24-thousand under the engineer’s estimate of the probable cost of construction.

=== The council will also be asked to approve the awarding of the contract for the East Main Avenue reconstruction project between 20th and 24th Streets East. Four bids were received for the project, with the lowest bid submitted by Wicks Construction of Decorah in the amount of $809-thousand-763.

=== The council will also do a draft review of the Fiscal Year 2018 budget. Under the proposed budget, the proposed city tax rate would by $9.80 per $1000 taxable valuation. The city’s share of the overall tax rate would decrease for the second consecutive budget year as the Fiscal Year 2017 budget tax rate decreased a half dollar to $10.04 per $1000. The council at their February 20th meeting is scheduled to adopt a preliminary budget and set March 6th as the public hearing date on the budget. The budget must be certified and submitted to the County Auditor no later than March 15th.

The council meets at 6:30 this evening at Clear Lake City Hall.