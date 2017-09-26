Clear Lake council candidate challenges ballot listing of challenger

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — One of the candidates in the Second Ward race for the Clear Lake City Council has challenged the eligibility and candidacy of one of the other candidates on the ballot.

Bennett Smith is challenging the listing of the name of another candidate, Ben Smith, saying that it’s not the candidate’s legal name. In a letter of challenge addressed to County Auditor Ken Kline, Bennett Smith says that Jack Leroy Smith turned in nomination petitions and an affidavit of candidacy that was submitted under the name “Ben” Smith.

Bennett Smith says while he recognizes that family and friends may refer to the other candidate as “Ben”, he believes that if his legal name is Jack Smith, that’s how it should be placed on the ballot to avoid any confusion.

Bennett Smith says he has no objection to the other candidate being on the ballot, but he says there needs to be appropriate clarity. Bennett Smith also says that according to election records, the other candidate is registered to vote as Jack Smith.

City Administrator Scott Flory says a special council meeting will be held tomorrow morning at 7:30 to select a City Council member to serve along with the mayor and city clerk on a three-person panel that will meet on Friday afternoon to decide the issue.