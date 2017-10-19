Clear Lake council approves smoking band in parks, smokeless tobacco can still be used

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council earlier this week passed the final reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking, nicotine products, e-cigarettes and vaping devices from the city’s parks, but the final version of the ordinance removes smokeless tobacco from the list of items that fall under the ban.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board had made the recommendation to the council for the ban in an effort to protect visitors, especially children, from unhealthy behavior and exposure to second-hand smoke.

In each of the three readings of the ordinance, councilman Gary Hugi has been vocal against having smokeless tobacco being included in the ban, saying he did not see the benefit. He says, “Is smokeless tobacco undetectable? Yes and no. Unenforceable? After talking to our police chief, yes and no. Is smokeless tobacco harmful and an annoyance to anyone else? No. To leave smokeless tobacco in this ordinance is taking personal choice away from someone who only chooses to harm themselves. We need to get back to the original intent of the ordinance of creating for our parks and beaches, where we have a large concentration of people, to become smoke free.”

Councilman Tony Nelson says banning smokeless tobacco did not seem to be the original intent of the proposal. He says, “I look at it as, if someone is going to spit or dispose of, it would be in the same category as littering. When you look at smokeless tobacco in general, it’s not harming someone. What our intention was here was second-hand smoke, that sort of thing. I think we’re steering away from our original intention by including the use of smokeless tobacco.”

When discussions were held previous to the ordinance being drafted, councilman Mike Callanan asked that smokeless tobacco be included. Callanan voted against the amendment, saying he felt strongly about keeping it in the ordinance. He says it’s possible that there are people that chew tobacco that do it responsibly, but there are others that spit where it’s convenient for them but not for others. “That could be on sidewalks of the beach, it could be in the sand in the beach. It could be in the restrooms. It could be in the grass in the park where someone puts a blanket down. Lots of possibilities there.”

Councilmen Hugi, Nelson and Jim Boehnke voted for the amendment and the final version of the ordinance, while Callanan and Mark Ebeling voted against.